Kremlin Denies Responsibility for Kyiv Hospital Strike, Cites Ukrainian Fire

The Kremlin asserted on Tuesday that Ukrainian anti-missile fire, rather than Russian forces, was responsible for striking a children's hospital in Kyiv on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov provided no supporting evidence but reiterated, "I insist, we do not conduct strikes on civilian targets." Ukrainian officials claim Russia targeted the hospital and other cities, killing 41 civilians in the deadliest airstrikes in months.

The Ukrainian Security Service recovered fragments of a Russian Kh-101 Kalibr missile at the hospital site, including parts with serial numbers and a guidance system. Peskov urged reliance on the Russian Ministry of Defence's statements, denying civilian target attacks and attributing the incident to a falling anti-missile system. He emphasized strikes are aimed at critical infrastructure and military targets.

Since the invasion in February 2022, thousands of Ukrainian civilians have died, while casualties inside Russia and Russian-claimed Ukrainian territories remain smaller.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)