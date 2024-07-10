Escalating Gaza Conflict Threatens Ceasefire, Civilians Flee Amid Devastation

Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza and advancing tanks in Gaza City have led to dozens of deaths and forced residents to flee under fire, escalating the conflict amidst fragile ceasefire talks. A strike on tents housing displaced families near a school in Abassan, Khan Younis, killed at least 29 women and children, according to Palestinian medical officials.

The Israeli military is investigating the reports of casualties. Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Hamas-run Gaza government media office, confirmed that Israeli strikes on central Gaza killed 60 Palestinians and injured dozens on Tuesday.

Israeli tanks advancing into Gaza City's Tel Al-Hawa, Shejaia, and Sabra neighborhoods have shelled roads and buildings, prompting more residents to flee. Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters are reportedly battling Israeli forces on the front lines with machine guns, mortar fire, and anti-tank missiles.

