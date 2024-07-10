Left Menu

Escalating Gaza Conflict Threatens Ceasefire, Civilians Flee Amid Devastation

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and advancing ground forces have resulted in significant casualties and heightened displacement among civilians. As ceasefire negotiations hang in the balance, the humanitarian crisis worsens, with many Gazan families forced to flee repeatedly. The renewed violence puts recent U.S.-mediated peace efforts at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 01:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 01:10 IST
Escalating Gaza Conflict Threatens Ceasefire, Civilians Flee Amid Devastation
AI Generated Representative Image

Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza and advancing tanks in Gaza City have led to dozens of deaths and forced residents to flee under fire, escalating the conflict amidst fragile ceasefire talks. A strike on tents housing displaced families near a school in Abassan, Khan Younis, killed at least 29 women and children, according to Palestinian medical officials.

The Israeli military is investigating the reports of casualties. Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Hamas-run Gaza government media office, confirmed that Israeli strikes on central Gaza killed 60 Palestinians and injured dozens on Tuesday.

Israeli tanks advancing into Gaza City's Tel Al-Hawa, Shejaia, and Sabra neighborhoods have shelled roads and buildings, prompting more residents to flee. Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters are reportedly battling Israeli forces on the front lines with machine guns, mortar fire, and anti-tank missiles.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global
4
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024