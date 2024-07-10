Left Menu

Latest Health News: From Novo Nordisk's Share Slip to Pfizer's Chief Scientist Resignation

Summarizing current health news, Novo Nordisk shares fell due to a rival's better-performing drug, Purdue Pharma seeks a litigation halt post-Supreme Court ruling, the FTC highlights the influence of PBMs, UN experts report famine in Gaza, Wall Street is bullish on Tempus AI, and other notable health-related updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 02:27 IST
Latest Health News: From Novo Nordisk's Share Slip to Pfizer's Chief Scientist Resignation
AI Generated Representative Image

Shares in Novo Nordisk dropped 1.9% after data analysis indicated Eli Lilly's Mounjaro shows superior weight loss results compared to Novo's Wegovy.

Purdue Pharma requested a 60-day halt on lawsuits against its owners following a Supreme Court decision that disrupted its bankruptcy settlement.

The FTC reported that healthcare consolidation has allowed a few PBMs to significantly impact prescription drug prices.

UN experts warned that famine has extended throughout Gaza, with at least 33 children dying from malnutrition.

Wall Street analysts are optimistic about Tempus AI's potential in diagnostic advancements, backed by its extensive clinical and molecular data.

A study revealed limited airborne transmission of the bird flu strain found in U.S. cows among ferrets.

Austrian prosecutors plan to charge two men for selling fake Ozempic, causing harm to three women.

Abbott faces trial over claims its preterm infant formula led to a serious bowel disease in babies.

Pfizer's Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten will retire after over 15 years at the company.

Emergent BioSolutions and Johnson & Johnson settled a $50 million dispute related to a terminated COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deal.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024