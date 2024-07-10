Left Menu

Gaza in Crisis: Renewed Israeli Airstrikes and Ground Offensive Escalate Tensions

Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza have killed dozens, including women and children, amid advancing tanks in Gaza City, prompting mass evacuations. The strikes come as Hamas warns that the offensive could jeopardize ceasefire talks. The death toll from the nine-month conflict has reached 38,243, primarily affecting civilians.

Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of dozens, including many women and children, according to Palestinian officials. The strikes, along with advancing tanks in Gaza City, have forced residents to flee under fire as Israel intensifies its offensive. The situation has prompted warnings from Hamas that ongoing military action could undermine ceasefire negotiations.

The airstrike targeted tents of displaced families near a school in Abassan, east of Khan Younis, killing at least 29 people. Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed that it was reviewing reports of civilian casualties and stated that the target was a Hamas fighter involved in the October 7 raid on Israel. Hamas-run Gaza media reported further Israeli strikes in central Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 60 Palestinians and causing numerous injuries.

The conflict has escalated with Israeli tanks shelling roads and buildings in multiple neighborhoods, leading to mass evacuations. Social media posts from the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of several districts in Gaza City. The Palestinian Red Crescent received numerous distress calls but was hindered by the ongoing bombardment. The conflict has resulted in severe humanitarian distress, exacerbated by malnutrition and the blockade on Gaza, raising concerns about a potential famine in the region.

