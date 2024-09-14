Junior Doctors Seek Justice and Reforms in West Bengal: Key Meeting with CM Banerjee
West Bengal's junior doctors have been protesting since August 9 demanding safety, transparency, and the suspension of key officials following the murder of a woman doctor. They met with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss their five demands and seek resolution. The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the case.
In a significant development, junior doctors from West Bengal headed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence on Saturday evening to resolve the ongoing RG Kar hospital protest. Responding to West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant's email, the doctors, who have been agitating for 35 days, agreed to attend a crucial meeting at the Chief Minister's Kalighat residence.
Addressing the media, an agitating doctor stated, "We are entering the discussions with an open mind, but we will not compromise on our five demands." Earlier in the day, Banerjee made a surprise visit to the protest site at 'Swasthya Bhavan', expressing her willingness to engage in dialogue.
The junior doctors, who have been on 'cease work' since August 9, are demanding adequate safety measures for women health professionals and the suspension of key officials including the Kolkata Police Commissioner. They have also sought intervention from national leaders and are pushing for transparency in the ongoing investigation into the murder of a postgraduate woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
