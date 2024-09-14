Alarming Health Survey Unveils Youth Health Crisis in Indore

A recent health survey involving 50,121 individuals aged 18-30 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has exposed alarming health trends. Findings showed that 34% of participants had abnormal blood pressure, and 90% followed improper dietary habits.

The survey was part of the 'Health of Indore 2024' campaign, spearheaded by local MP Shankar Lalwani. The results were publicly released by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yadav voiced his concerns about the survey's findings, emphasizing the importance of Ayurveda and Yoga in cultivating a healthy lifestyle. According to the survey, additional health issues include abnormal cholesterol levels in 8.72%, blood sugar in 3.43%, creatinine in 1.98%, SGPT in 9.93%, and protein levels in 5.6% of participants. Furthermore, 48% had irregular sleeping patterns.

MP Shankar Lalwani stressed the urgent need to adopt healthier lifestyle practices to address these alarming trends.

