Alarming Health Survey Unveils Youth Health Crisis in Indore

A health survey of 50,121 individuals aged 18-30 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, reveals concerning statistics. Findings show 34% have abnormal blood pressure, while 90% have poor dietary habits. The report highlights the need for a lifestyle change towards Ayurveda and Yoga for better health management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:52 IST
A recent health survey involving 50,121 individuals aged 18-30 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has exposed alarming health trends. Findings showed that 34% of participants had abnormal blood pressure, and 90% followed improper dietary habits.

The survey was part of the 'Health of Indore 2024' campaign, spearheaded by local MP Shankar Lalwani. The results were publicly released by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yadav voiced his concerns about the survey's findings, emphasizing the importance of Ayurveda and Yoga in cultivating a healthy lifestyle. According to the survey, additional health issues include abnormal cholesterol levels in 8.72%, blood sugar in 3.43%, creatinine in 1.98%, SGPT in 9.93%, and protein levels in 5.6% of participants. Furthermore, 48% had irregular sleeping patterns.

MP Shankar Lalwani stressed the urgent need to adopt healthier lifestyle practices to address these alarming trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

