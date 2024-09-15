NMC Launches National Medical Register for MBBS Doctors

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has launched the National Medical Register (NMR) portal to register all MBBS doctors in India. The initiative aims to centralize and verify the authenticity of medical practitioners using Aadhaar identification.

According to Dr. B Srinivas, NMC Secretary, the NMR is ready for registration of Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) immediately. The portal will serve as a dynamic database, maintaining a comprehensive record of all registered doctors.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda inaugurated the portal on August 23, emphasizing its role in strengthening the digital healthcare ecosystem. The introduction of unique NMR IDs for doctors is expected to ensure quality healthcare for the Indian population.

