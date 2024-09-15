Left Menu

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has launched the National Medical Register (NMR) portal to register all MBBS doctors in India. The portal aims to centralize and verify the authenticity of medical practitioners through Aadhaar. Registered doctors will receive unique NMR IDs, enhancing the digital healthcare ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:28 IST
NMC Launches National Medical Register for MBBS Doctors
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has launched the National Medical Register (NMR) portal to register all MBBS doctors in India. The initiative aims to centralize and verify the authenticity of medical practitioners using Aadhaar identification.

According to Dr. B Srinivas, NMC Secretary, the NMR is ready for registration of Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) immediately. The portal will serve as a dynamic database, maintaining a comprehensive record of all registered doctors.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda inaugurated the portal on August 23, emphasizing its role in strengthening the digital healthcare ecosystem. The introduction of unique NMR IDs for doctors is expected to ensure quality healthcare for the Indian population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

