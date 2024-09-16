Left Menu

Doctors Agree to Meet CM Banerjee with Conditions

Agitating doctors have agreed to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence to resolve the RG Kar hospital issue. They have demanded transparency through recording and signing the minutes of the meeting. The government has accepted these conditions, ensuring clarity by sharing signed copies with both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:58 IST
Doctors Agree to Meet CM Banerjee with Conditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The agitating doctors confirmed on Monday evening that they are willing to attend a meeting at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse, but demanded that the minutes of the talks be recorded and signed by both parties.

The state government readily accepted the condition. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant stated that both parties will sign the minutes of the meeting, and copies will be shared with each for clarity.

Earlier in the evening, the agitating doctors responded to a mail by Pant inviting them for talks, agreeing to attend the meeting and present their demands to the chief minister. They emphasized their preference for an official venue since the matter involved governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024