Doctors Agree to Meet CM Banerjee with Conditions

The agitating doctors confirmed on Monday evening that they are willing to attend a meeting at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse, but demanded that the minutes of the talks be recorded and signed by both parties.

The state government readily accepted the condition. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant stated that both parties will sign the minutes of the meeting, and copies will be shared with each for clarity.

Earlier in the evening, the agitating doctors responded to a mail by Pant inviting them for talks, agreeing to attend the meeting and present their demands to the chief minister. They emphasized their preference for an official venue since the matter involved governance.

