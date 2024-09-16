West Bengal Junior Doctors Demand Justice and Security

A delegation of junior doctors reached West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat on Monday evening to discuss resolving the ongoing crisis at RG Kar hospital.

Escorted by a police pilot vehicle, about 30 medics arrived at Banerjee's residence at 6:20 pm, although the meeting was initially scheduled for 5 pm. Before leaving their protest site outside Swasthya Bhavan, the health department headquarters, the medics announced that two professional stenographers would accompany them to record the meeting's minutes.

The junior doctors remain steadfast in their demands, which include accountability and punishment for those responsible for the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, action against former medical college principal Sandip Ghosh, resignation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, better security for healthcare workers, and the elimination of the 'threat culture' in government healthcare institutions.

