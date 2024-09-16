West Bengal Government Holds Successful Talks with Agitating Junior Doctors
The West Bengal government and junior doctors concluded a crucial meeting after nearly two hours. Held at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, the meeting aimed at resolving a month-long deadlock. Both sides are finalizing the minutes of the meeting.
The West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors concluded a two-hour meeting, signaling a potential end to the ongoing deadlock.
Held at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence, the session commenced around 6:50 pm and wrapped up by 9:00 pm, sources revealed.
This comes after four unsuccessful attempts to initiate a dialogue, marking a significant step towards resolving the month-long stand-off.
