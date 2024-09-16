Left Menu

West Bengal Government Holds Successful Talks with Agitating Junior Doctors

The West Bengal government and junior doctors concluded a crucial meeting after nearly two hours. Held at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, the meeting aimed at resolving a month-long deadlock. Both sides are finalizing the minutes of the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:03 IST
West Bengal Government Holds Successful Talks with Agitating Junior Doctors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors concluded a two-hour meeting, signaling a potential end to the ongoing deadlock.

Held at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence, the session commenced around 6:50 pm and wrapped up by 9:00 pm, sources revealed.

This comes after four unsuccessful attempts to initiate a dialogue, marking a significant step towards resolving the month-long stand-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024