Junior Doctors in England Accept Government Pay Deal After Historic Strikes

Junior doctors in England agreed to a government pay deal on Monday, marking a breakthrough after a series of strikes, including the longest walkout in NHS history. The doctors, who are qualified physicians with several years of experience, represent a substantial portion of the medical workforce.

The British Medical Association (BMA) announced that 66% of junior doctors voted in favor of the government's pay offer, which includes a 22.3% uplift over two years. The government also committed to working with the association to streamline the reporting of additional hours worked by junior doctors.

The co-chairs of the junior doctors committee, Robert Laurenson and Vivek Trivedi, emphasized the significance of the deal, stating, "It should never have taken so long to get here." The labor unrest has highlighted the broader issues of high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, prompting demands for better pay across various sectors. The health department warned that the cost of not settling the dispute had severe impacts on the economy, patients, and national health, with over 1.5 million appointments canceled.

(With inputs from agencies.)