Junior Doctors Persevere with Protests Amid Promises from CM Banerjee

Junior doctors in West Bengal will continue their 'cease work' and demonstrations until the promises made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are fulfilled. The medics consider the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal a moral victory. A meeting will be held post-Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2024 01:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 01:12 IST
On Monday night, junior doctors in West Bengal announced their decision to persist with their 'cease work' and demonstration until Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's promises are realized. The medics expressed satisfaction over the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal from his post, viewing it as a moral victory.

'We will continue with our cease work and demonstration here at the 'Swasthya Bhavan' (health department headquarters) till the promises made by the CM materialise. We also look forward to Tuesday's hearing in the Supreme Court in connection with the RG Kar rape-murder case,' stated one of the protesting doctors.

The junior doctors plan to convene a meeting following the Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday to decide on the future course of their protests. The medics shared these updates with the media at 'Swasthya Bhavan' after returning from Chief Minister Banerjee's Kalighat residence where discussions were held.

(With inputs from agencies.)

