Panacea Biotec and Sanofi Settle Patent Dispute Over Hexavalent Vaccine

Panacea Biotec has reached a settlement with Sanofi Healthcare India concerning a patent infringement for its fully liquid hexavalent vaccine 'EasySix.' Sanofi agreed not to launch its competing vaccine 'Shan6' in India and will withdraw its opposition to Panacea's patent. The Delhi High Court disposed of the suit following this agreement.

Panacea Biotec announced on Tuesday that it has achieved a settlement agreement with Sanofi Healthcare India regarding a patent infringement lawsuit over its fully liquid hexavalent vaccine, EasySix.

The settlement prohibits Sanofi from launching its own fully liquid hexavalent vaccine, 'Shan6,' in India. Additionally, Sanofi will withdraw its opposition to Panacea's patent IN272351, which covers the hexavalent vaccine, from the Indian Patent Office.

Panacea Biotec had initiated legal proceedings in May 2021 before the Delhi High Court to prevent Sanofi from marketing Shan6, which allegedly infringed on its patent. The court disposed of the suit on September 13, 2024, following the settlement agreement. Panacea Biotec highlighted that EasySix is the first innovative fully-liquid hexavalent vaccine from India and is patented in multiple countries including India.

