West Bengal Government Invites Junior Doctors for Crucial Talks Amidst Ongoing Protests

The West Bengal government on Wednesday extended an invitation to junior doctors, currently protesting over the RG Kar incident, for a meeting at the state secretariat at 6.30 pm, in response to their request for further talks.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant reiterated the state's appeal for medics to resume work amidst emerging flood-like situations in parts of South Bengal. This scheduled meeting, the second in 48 hours, follows the initial talks held with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

The protesting doctors have raised critical concerns regarding safety and security in hospital premises, laying out their demands as prerequisites for ending their ongoing sit-in outside the state health department. Despite assurances and some moves by the state government, including the transfer of key officials, the doctors maintain their stance, demanding tangible actions on their unresolved issues.

