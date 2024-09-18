Left Menu

Union Health Minister J P Nadda to Announce Groundbreaking Meditech Initiative

Union Health Minister J P Nadda is set to unveil a new initiative aimed at boosting India's burgeoning meditech industry. The program will involve investment schemes, clinical studies support, and policy changes to enhance healthcare accessibility and global market positioning. The initiative will be announced at a press conference marking 100 days of the Narendra Modi government's third term.

  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda is poised to announce a transformative initiative targeting India's burgeoning meditech industry, a senior official disclosed on Wednesday.

At an imminent press conference marking the 100th day of the Modi government's third term, Nadda will reveal the new program. The initiative emphasizes leveraging technology to improve health outcomes, according to the official.

Dr Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, highlighted the program's components, which include marginal investment schemes, support for clinical studies, and a framework for clinical investigations. The initiative aims to deepen the meditech and pharma sectors' economic contributions and boost healthcare accessibility and global market stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

