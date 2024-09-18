Union Health Minister J P Nadda to Announce Groundbreaking Meditech Initiative

Union Health Minister J P Nadda is poised to announce a transformative initiative targeting India's burgeoning meditech industry, a senior official disclosed on Wednesday.

At an imminent press conference marking the 100th day of the Modi government's third term, Nadda will reveal the new program. The initiative emphasizes leveraging technology to improve health outcomes, according to the official.

Dr Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, highlighted the program's components, which include marginal investment schemes, support for clinical studies, and a framework for clinical investigations. The initiative aims to deepen the meditech and pharma sectors' economic contributions and boost healthcare accessibility and global market stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)