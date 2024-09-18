Bernie Sanders Moves to Halt U.S. Arms Sales to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is set to file legislation to block the sale of U.S. offensive weapons to Israel, citing civilian casualties in Gaza. Sanders plans to file Joint Resolutions of Disapproval under the U.S. Arms Export Control Act. The announcement comes as President Biden faces pressure to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders announced on Wednesday his intention to file legislation aimed at blocking the sale of U.S. offensive weapons to Israel, citing the significant toll on civilians resulting from Israel's campaign against Hamas.
Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, plans to introduce Joint Resolutions of Disapproval next week. Under the U.S. Arms Export Control Act, Congress can halt major foreign weapons sales by passing such resolutions. While no resolution has successfully passed both houses of Congress and survived a presidential veto, filing one mandates a Senate vote and can provoke contentious debates.
"Providing more offensive weapons to continue this disastrous war would violate U.S. and international law," Sanders stated. President Joe Biden has faced increasing pressure from Democrats to urge Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
