New Studies Confirm Safety and Benefits of Breastfeeding and Immunotherapy for Cancer Patients

Recent studies presented at the ESMO meeting affirm the safety of breastfeeding for breast cancer survivors and highlight the life-extending benefits of immunotherapy in treating various cancers. The research dispels myths about breastfeeding post-cancer treatment and establishes new standards for combining immunotherapy with conventional treatments for gynecological and breast cancers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Breastfeeding is safe for women who have been treated for breast cancer, two extensive studies revealed at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) meeting in Barcelona. Even survivors with a higher genetic risk showed no increased likelihood of cancer recurrence when breastfeeding.

One study involving nearly 5,000 young breast cancer survivors with a high-risk BRCA gene mutation found no significant difference in cancer recurrence between those who breastfed and those who didn't. This debunks the myth that breastfeeding is risky for cancer survivors, providing confidence to survivors for a normal pregnancy and breastfeeding relationship.

In another study, 518 women interrupted their breast cancer treatment to have a baby, and 62% of them breastfed without a higher recurrence rate. Additionally, immunotherapy has shown life-extending potential in gynecological and other cancers, offering new hope and establishing promising new treatment standards.

