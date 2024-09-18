New Studies Confirm Safety and Benefits of Breastfeeding and Immunotherapy for Cancer Patients

Breastfeeding is safe for women who have been treated for breast cancer, two extensive studies revealed at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) meeting in Barcelona. Even survivors with a higher genetic risk showed no increased likelihood of cancer recurrence when breastfeeding.

One study involving nearly 5,000 young breast cancer survivors with a high-risk BRCA gene mutation found no significant difference in cancer recurrence between those who breastfed and those who didn't. This debunks the myth that breastfeeding is risky for cancer survivors, providing confidence to survivors for a normal pregnancy and breastfeeding relationship.

In another study, 518 women interrupted their breast cancer treatment to have a baby, and 62% of them breastfed without a higher recurrence rate. Additionally, immunotherapy has shown life-extending potential in gynecological and other cancers, offering new hope and establishing promising new treatment standards.

