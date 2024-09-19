Left Menu

Junior Doctors' Strike Over RG Kar Issue Continues as Talks Stall

The second round of talks between junior doctors and West Bengal government officials failed to resolve the medics' strike over the RG Kar issue. The doctors demanded written directives from the government on their safety and called for a departmental inquiry against the health secretary, but their demands were not met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 03:09 IST
The second round of discussions between junior doctors and West Bengal government officials failed to resolve the ongoing strike over the RG Kar issue. The government's refusal to provide written minutes of the meeting left doctors disheartened.

Post-meeting, the medics vowed to continue their agitation and 'cease work' movement until the government issued written directives on doctor safety in state-run hospitals—a key demand discussed in the meeting.

Issues such as transparency in referral systems, recruitment, and the establishment of a central directive for safety measures were also highlighted. Despite agreeing on the demands in principle, the lack of written commitments from the government led to further disappointment among the doctors.

