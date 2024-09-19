Junior Doctors' Strike Over RG Kar Issue Continues as Talks Stall

The second round of discussions between junior doctors and West Bengal government officials failed to resolve the ongoing strike over the RG Kar issue. The government's refusal to provide written minutes of the meeting left doctors disheartened.

Post-meeting, the medics vowed to continue their agitation and 'cease work' movement until the government issued written directives on doctor safety in state-run hospitals—a key demand discussed in the meeting.

Issues such as transparency in referral systems, recruitment, and the establishment of a central directive for safety measures were also highlighted. Despite agreeing on the demands in principle, the lack of written commitments from the government led to further disappointment among the doctors.

(With inputs from agencies.)