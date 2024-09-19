Stalemate in West Bengal: Junior Doctors Continue Strike Over RG Kar Hospital Incident

The second round of talks between junior doctors and officials of the West Bengal government failed to break the medics' strike over the RG Kar issue, following the state's refusal to give written minutes of the meeting, the doctors alleged.

After the meeting, the medics announced they will continue with their agitation and 'cease work' movement till the government issues written directives on the safety of doctors in state-run hospitals as agreed in the meeting.

''While the talks went smoothly, the government refused to hand over signed and written minutes of the issues which were discussed. We are feeling let down and disappointed with the government's attitude,'' Dr Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating doctors, said on Wednesday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)