Stalemate in West Bengal: Junior Doctors Continue Strike Over RG Kar Hospital Incident
The second round of talks between junior doctors and West Bengal government officials failed to resolve the medics' strike over the RG Kar Hospital incident. The doctors are demanding written minutes of the meeting, safety measures, and an inquiry against the health secretary. The agitation continues as demands remain unmet.
- Country:
- India
The second round of talks between junior doctors and officials of the West Bengal government failed to break the medics' strike over the RG Kar issue, following the state's refusal to give written minutes of the meeting, the doctors alleged.
After the meeting, the medics announced they will continue with their agitation and 'cease work' movement till the government issues written directives on the safety of doctors in state-run hospitals as agreed in the meeting.
''While the talks went smoothly, the government refused to hand over signed and written minutes of the issues which were discussed. We are feeling let down and disappointed with the government's attitude,'' Dr Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating doctors, said on Wednesday night.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Greta Thunberg Detained in Copenhagen Protest Against Gaza War
IMA President Urges Doctors to Prioritize Patient Care Amidst Kolkata Protests
Lukashenko Pardons Protesters Amid Dissent
Lukashenko Pardons 30 Protest Convicts Amid Human Rights Criticism
BJP's Heated Protests Over Doctor's Death in West Bengal