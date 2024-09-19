Left Menu

WBMC Cancels Registration of RG Kar Medical College's Former Principal Amid Scandal

The West Bengal Medical Council canceled the registration of RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh. Ghosh, currently in CBI custody for financial irregularities and evidence tampering, has been removed from the list of Registered Medical Practitioners. The action was hailed as a victory by agitating junior doctors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) has officially canceled the registration of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, an official said on Thursday.

Ghosh, who is currently in CBI custody, has been struck off the list of Registered Medical Practitioners maintained by the WBMC, according to the official statement.

His medical license was revoked under various provisions of the Bengal Medical Act of 1914. As an orthopaedic surgeon, this means Ghosh can no longer practice medicine.

Ghosh was detained by the CBI on September 2 for allegedly being involved in financial irregularities at the hospital. The arrest followed massive protests over the rape and murder of an on-duty trainee doctor, where Ghosh was later accused of evidence tampering.

Aniket Mahato, a prominent leader of the junior doctors' agitation, hailed the decision as ''a victory for our deceased sister.''

''The cancellation of Ghosh's medical registration is long overdue and should have happened immediately following his arrest. We are pleased that the WBMC has finally taken this step,'' Mahato stated.

Ghosh was appointed principal of RG Kar Medical College in February 2021 but resigned amid the ongoing protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

