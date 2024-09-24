HDFC Life Partners with Metropolis Healthcare and CallHealth for Seamless Pre-Policy Medical Check-ups

HDFC Life, a premier life insurer in India, has inked a strategic agreement with Metropolis Healthcare and CallHealth to provide a seamless pre-policy medical check-up experience for prospective customers.

This tie-up enables individuals to opt for medical tests either at a nearby Metropolis lab or via home visits, ensured by CallHealth’s user-friendly digital platform. This setup aims to simplify the insurance application process, particularly benefiting applicants in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

HDFC Life’s initiative is aimed at providing a more convenient, secure, and accessible experience for policy applicants through trusted diagnostic expertise and innovative digital solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)