HDFC Life Partners with Metropolis Healthcare and CallHealth for Seamless Pre-Policy Medical Check-ups

HDFC Life has forged a partnership with Metropolis Healthcare and CallHealth to facilitate convenient pre-policy medical tests for insurance applicants. The collaboration offers flexible testing options at Metropolis labs or via home visits, streamlined by CallHealth’s digital platform, enhancing accessibility and mitigating the risk of fraud.

Updated: 24-09-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:06 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Country:
  • India

HDFC Life, a premier life insurer in India, has inked a strategic agreement with Metropolis Healthcare and CallHealth to provide a seamless pre-policy medical check-up experience for prospective customers.

This tie-up enables individuals to opt for medical tests either at a nearby Metropolis lab or via home visits, ensured by CallHealth’s user-friendly digital platform. This setup aims to simplify the insurance application process, particularly benefiting applicants in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

HDFC Life’s initiative is aimed at providing a more convenient, secure, and accessible experience for policy applicants through trusted diagnostic expertise and innovative digital solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

