Delhi Police Crackdown: Fake Call Centre Busted, 10 Arrested for Insurance Scam

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled a fake call centre, culminating in the arrest of 10 individuals involved in defrauding people nationwide through a convoluted insurance scam, authorities reported on Monday.

The criminal syndicate employed counterfeit logos and documents from prestigious institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), to earn the trust of unsuspecting victims, ultimately deceiving them to the tune of around Rs 1 crore.

Following meticulous investigations triggered by the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal complaints, police arrested the purported kingpin, Sahil Berry, while a raid in Sagarpur led to multiple further arrests, as well as the seizure of numerous digital devices and forged materials.

