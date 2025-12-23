Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Fake Call Centre Busted, 10 Arrested for Insurance Scam

Delhi Police have dismantled a fraudulent call centre, arresting 10 individuals involved in an insurance scam. The culprits used fake documents to mislead victims, swindling approximately Rs 1 crore. Multiple mobile devices and forged documents were seized, and further investigations led to the kingpin's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:21 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: Fake Call Centre Busted, 10 Arrested for Insurance Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled a fake call centre, culminating in the arrest of 10 individuals involved in defrauding people nationwide through a convoluted insurance scam, authorities reported on Monday.

The criminal syndicate employed counterfeit logos and documents from prestigious institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), to earn the trust of unsuspecting victims, ultimately deceiving them to the tune of around Rs 1 crore.

Following meticulous investigations triggered by the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal complaints, police arrested the purported kingpin, Sahil Berry, while a raid in Sagarpur led to multiple further arrests, as well as the seizure of numerous digital devices and forged materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025