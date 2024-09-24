New Workforce Plan Boosts Mental Health Training Opportunities in NZ

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey has announced a significant expansion in Health NZ-funded psychiatry registrar positions and clinical psychology internships as part of a new Mental Health and Addiction Workforce Plan. This initiative aims to double the number of clinical psychology interns between 2023 and 2027, reinforcing the Government's commitment to enhancing mental health services.

"This plan is crucial for addressing workforce shortages, one of the biggest barriers to timely mental health support," Mr. Doocey stated, noting the target to train 500 mental health professionals annually. Key highlights of the three-year plan include:

A 50% increase in annual psychiatry registrar training places, from 33 in 2024 to 50 by 2025.

A new associate psychology post-graduate program, training 20 students yearly starting in 2026.

A doubling of Health NZ clinical psychology intern positions, from 40 in 2023 to 80 by 2027.

A 30% increase in New Entry to Specialist Practice (NESP) places, reaching 475 annually by 2027.

An 83% increase in mental health and addiction nurse practitioners trained each year, totaling 22 from 2025 onwards.

Additionally, the plan includes funding for 90 new Consumer, Peer Support, and Lived Experience worker training places annually. The plan will be reviewed each year to ensure it aligns with workforce needs, reflecting the Government's commitment to improving mental health services across New Zealand.