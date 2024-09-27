Left Menu

Rwanda Confirms First Marburg Disease Cases Amidst Ongoing Investigations

Rwanda's health ministry has confirmed its first cases of Marburg disease, a highly fatal viral hemorrhagic fever.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Rwanda

Rwanda's health ministry confirmed the country's first cases of Marburg disease, a life-threatening viral hemorrhagic fever. Officials disclosed this development on Friday, noting that an investigation is ongoing to trace the infection's origin. Currently, the infected individuals are in isolation for treatment. The ministry did not specify the exact number of cases, but assured the public that there are only a few.

Marburg, which shares its virus family with Ebola, poses a significant risk with a fatality rate of up to 88%. Transmission occurs from fruit bats to humans and spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of those infected. Symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, vomiting, and muscle aches.

The neighbouring countries have also experienced Marburg outbreaks—Tanzania reported cases in 2023, while Uganda saw instances in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

