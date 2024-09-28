Left Menu

Orthopedist Suspended for Anti-Government Slogans and Private Practice in Ballia

An orthopedist, Dr Gaurav Rai, posted in Ballia District Hospital has been suspended for raising anti-government slogans and engaging in private practice. The suspension followed a surprise inspection by City Magistrate Indra Kant Dwivedi, where Dr Rai was found practicing privately and allegedly used indecent language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An orthopedist posted at Ballia District Hospital, Dr. Gaurav Rai, has been suspended for allegedly raising anti-government slogans and conducting private practice, state authorities announced on Saturday.

According to a government statement, Dr. Rai not only engaged in private practice but also used indecent language with the City Magistrate during a surprise inspection, obstructing official duties.

On August 29, City Magistrate Indra Kant Dwivedi raided a nursing home on Hospital Road in the district headquarters, finding Dr. Rai involved in private practice. A video of the incident quickly made rounds on social media, showing Dr. Rai in a heated argument with Dwivedi post-raid. He has now been attached to the office of the Additional Director, Medical Health and Family Welfare, Meerut Division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

