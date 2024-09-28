Orthopedist Suspended for Anti-Government Slogans and Private Practice in Ballia

An orthopedist posted at Ballia District Hospital, Dr. Gaurav Rai, has been suspended for allegedly raising anti-government slogans and conducting private practice, state authorities announced on Saturday.

According to a government statement, Dr. Rai not only engaged in private practice but also used indecent language with the City Magistrate during a surprise inspection, obstructing official duties.

On August 29, City Magistrate Indra Kant Dwivedi raided a nursing home on Hospital Road in the district headquarters, finding Dr. Rai involved in private practice. A video of the incident quickly made rounds on social media, showing Dr. Rai in a heated argument with Dwivedi post-raid. He has now been attached to the office of the Additional Director, Medical Health and Family Welfare, Meerut Division.

(With inputs from agencies.)