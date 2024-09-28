Premature Ovarian Insufficiency Linked to High Risk of Autoimmune Diseases: Study

Women experiencing premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) face a significantly higher risk of developing autoimmune diseases, according to a recent study. Researchers found that these women are over 2.5 times more likely to suffer from conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and hyperthyroidism.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Oulu, Finland, analyzed health insurance records from nearly 20,000 women over a span of 30 years. Of these, about 4,000 were diagnosed with POI, with a notable percentage also developing autoimmune disorders.

Lead researcher Susanna Savukoski emphasized that these findings underscore the strong link between POI and severe autoimmune diseases. The study suggests that autoimmune processes may play a pivotal role in the onset of POI, encouraging further research into the biological mechanisms involved.

