Premature Ovarian Insufficiency Linked to High Risk of Autoimmune Diseases: Study

A new study reveals that women with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) are over 2.5 times more likely to develop autoimmune disorders, like rheumatoid arthritis and hyperthyroidism. The findings, based on nearly 20,000 women, highlight the strong association between POI and severe autoimmune conditions, which could aid in understanding their biological processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:01 IST
Women experiencing premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) face a significantly higher risk of developing autoimmune diseases, according to a recent study. Researchers found that these women are over 2.5 times more likely to suffer from conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and hyperthyroidism.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Oulu, Finland, analyzed health insurance records from nearly 20,000 women over a span of 30 years. Of these, about 4,000 were diagnosed with POI, with a notable percentage also developing autoimmune disorders.

Lead researcher Susanna Savukoski emphasized that these findings underscore the strong link between POI and severe autoimmune diseases. The study suggests that autoimmune processes may play a pivotal role in the onset of POI, encouraging further research into the biological mechanisms involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

