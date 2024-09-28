Left Menu

Diabetes and Heart Failure: A Growing Urban Health Crisis

Studies from Mumbai and Delhi-NCR reveal a high risk of heart failure among diabetic patients. Elevated levels of NT-proBNP, a key biomarker, highlight the urgent need for cardiovascular screening. Experts stress the importance of early detection and integrated care to mitigate severe complications in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) patients.

Recent studies conducted in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR have revealed a disturbing trend: one in four diabetic patients are at serious risk of developing heart failure. The analysis included over 2,000 patient samples from Delhi-NCR, revealing that 15 percent of patients with an HbA1c score above 6.5 percent had elevated NT-proBNP levels, a crucial biomarker for early heart failure detection.

Further research in Mumbai involving 1,054 patients found that 34 percent of those with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) are at a heightened risk of cardiovascular complications. These findings underscore the vulnerability of diabetic individuals, especially in urban settings, to heart failure.

Experts like Joshi from Bhaktivedanta Hospital emphasize the necessity of incorporating cardiovascular screening into routine diabetes care for early intervention. Dr. Arjun Dang from Dr. Dangs Lab and Dr. Sanjay Kalra highlight the critical role of the NT-proBNP test, performed on Roche Diagnostics' platform, in identifying hidden heart failure risks, stressing an urgent need for awareness and integrated care to improve patient outcomes.

