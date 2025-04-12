Left Menu

Unrest Erupts in Murshidabad Over Controversial Waqf Act

Protests turned violent in West Bengal's Murshidabad district over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in over 110 arrests. Vehicles were destroyed, and prohibitory orders were imposed. BJP criticized the state government for mismanaging the situation, while Opposition Leader Adhikari called the unrest a 'premeditated act of violence.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:57 IST
Over 110 individuals have been detained in connection with violent protests that erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district concerning the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act, police announced on Saturday.

The protests spiraled into chaos in Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly districts on Friday, with participants setting vehicles, including police vans, on fire, throwing stones at security forces, and blocking roads.

Raids continue across the districts, with prohibitory orders and internet suspensions in the most affected areas. BJP has criticized the state government's handling of the events, emphasizing the need for stricter action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

