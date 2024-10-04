Bird Flu Alert: California Confirms Two Human Cases from Infected Cattle

California announced on Thursday two human cases of bird flu linked to contact with infected dairy cattle. The cases underscore a concerning trend as California is the largest U.S. milk-producing state.

The virus has spread to cattle in 14 states this year, prompting federal concern about potential human risks. California health officials report no known connection between the two cases, indicating animal-to-human transmission.

One infected individual, a dairy worker, is experiencing conjunctivitis and is being treated at home, while another has mild symptoms. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will soon test raw milk to evaluate the virus's prevalence.

(With inputs from agencies.)