Bird Flu Alert: California Confirms Two Human Cases from Infected Cattle

California confirms two human cases of bird flu linked to infected dairy cattle. The virus has spread to cattle in 14 states, concerning scientists. In Missouri, another human case was confirmed without known animal contact. Pasteurized milk remains safe to consume, with FDA testing ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 03:37 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 03:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

California announced on Thursday two human cases of bird flu linked to contact with infected dairy cattle. The cases underscore a concerning trend as California is the largest U.S. milk-producing state.

The virus has spread to cattle in 14 states this year, prompting federal concern about potential human risks. California health officials report no known connection between the two cases, indicating animal-to-human transmission.

One infected individual, a dairy worker, is experiencing conjunctivitis and is being treated at home, while another has mild symptoms. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will soon test raw milk to evaluate the virus's prevalence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

