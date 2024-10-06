Left Menu

Preventing Pregnancy Complications Through Healthy Weight

A study of nearly two million births in Sweden suggests that about half of gestational diabetes cases could be prevented by maintaining normal body weight. Obesity and overweight increase the risk of pregnancy complications, and efforts on promoting a healthy weight can benefit all women, regardless of ethnicity.

A major study conducted in Sweden has found that about half of gestational diabetes cases could be prevented if women maintain a normal weight before pregnancy. The research analyzed nearly two million births between 2000 and 2020, highlighting the impact of obesity on adverse pregnancy outcomes.

The study, led by researchers at Linköping University, emphasizes the significant health gains possible through weight management. Gestational diabetes, characterized by high blood sugar levels during pregnancy, poses future health risks, including type 2 diabetes.

Experts noted that promoting a healthy weight before conception may not only reduce gestational diabetes incidence but also other complications like pre-eclampsia, suggesting broader public health benefits across different ethnic groups in Sweden.

