Unlocking Healthier Pregnancies: The Impact of BMI on Gestational Diabetes

A Swedish study tracking two million births from 2000 to 2020 concludes that nearly half of gestational diabetes cases could be averted by maintaining a normal body weight before pregnancy. The research, conducted by Linköping University, emphasizes the role of weight management in preventing adverse pregnancy outcomes.

Gestational diabetes, a condition marked by high blood sugar levels during pregnancy, can predispose women to type 2 diabetes later in life. Obesity and overweight, indicated by a body mass index above 30, exacerbate the risks associated with pregnancy, including pre-eclampsia.

The study's authors highlight the universal benefit of a healthy weight across ethnicities. Lead researcher Pontus Henriksson from Linköping University notes that promoting healthy weight can address reproductive health inequalities. The study examined diverse demographic groups, noting significant gestational diabetes disparities linked to weight and ethnic origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)