Latur Hostel Horror: Food Poisoning Outbreak Among Students

Around 50 female students from Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic in Latur were hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning. The students experienced nausea and vomiting after dinner. The college principal and medical authorities responded swiftly, ensuring all affected students received treatment, with none reported in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nearly 50 female students from the Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic in Latur fell sick after consuming dinner at their hostel, resulting in hospitalization due to suspected food poisoning, officials confirmed on Sunday.

By 8:30 p.m., many students reported feeling nauseous and some began vomiting. In response, the college principal quickly alerted Dr. Uday Mohite, dean of the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital, facilitating immediate medical intervention.

The afflicted students were swiftly transported to the hospital, with around 50 admitted by midnight. Though none are in critical condition, a thorough investigation, led by local police who collected food samples, is underway to pinpoint the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

