Unequal Access: How COVID Antivirals Miss Vulnerable Australians

COVID antivirals are crucial for preventing severe illness among older Australians, yet many miss out, including Indigenous people and those from disadvantaged or culturally diverse backgrounds. Disparities in access are linked to location, healthcare accessibility, and awareness, often leaving marginalized groups vulnerable.

  • Australia

Medical experts in Melbourne recommend antivirals for individuals aged 70 and older and other groups at high risk of severe illness from COVID. However, a significant number of older Australians are missing out due to systemic healthcare failings.

Research from March 2022 to September 2023 reveals that Indigenous people and those from disadvantaged areas or culturally diverse backgrounds are less likely to receive antivirals. Disparities in access are stark, with people in remote and outer regional areas significantly underserved compared to urban residents.

Improving healthcare accessibility and awareness is critical, as is expanding reforms to ensure fair access across all demographics. The federal government should prioritize reducing these gaps and ensuring equal access to preventive health measures such as antivirals and vaccines.

