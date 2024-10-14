WHO Approves Mpox Vaccine for Vulnerable Teens

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it has given the green light to Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17, addressing concerns over the mpox virus's impact on this vulnerable group.

This approval follows the WHO's declaration of mpox as a public health emergency, especially after the virus spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighboring regions. The vaccine prequalification was granted on October 8.

The EU had previously approved the vaccine for teens, and the U.S. FDA authorized its use in adolescents during the 2022 outbreak. Meanwhile, the Japanese LC16 vaccine is also available for children, with specific administration requirements.

