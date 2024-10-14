Left Menu

WHO Approves Mpox Vaccine for Vulnerable Teens

The World Health Organization has approved the Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a group at high risk for the mpox virus. The decision comes after the EU's similar approval and follows the WHO's declaration of mpox as a global health emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:34 IST
WHO Approves Mpox Vaccine for Vulnerable Teens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it has given the green light to Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17, addressing concerns over the mpox virus's impact on this vulnerable group.

This approval follows the WHO's declaration of mpox as a public health emergency, especially after the virus spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighboring regions. The vaccine prequalification was granted on October 8.

The EU had previously approved the vaccine for teens, and the U.S. FDA authorized its use in adolescents during the 2022 outbreak. Meanwhile, the Japanese LC16 vaccine is also available for children, with specific administration requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024