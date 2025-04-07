Left Menu

Transforming Refugee Lives: Kakuma's Journey towards Self-Reliance

Kakuma, a refugee camp in Kenya, is evolving into a city as part of a plan to integrate refugees into local populations. While challenges persist, such as limited access to credit and resources, refugees like Adele Mubalama and Mesfin Getahun are leveraging support to build thriving businesses.

Amidst the arid terrains of Kenya's northwest, Kakuma refugee camp is embarking on a significant transformation. Originally established for temporary relief, it has become a cornerstone for thousands seeking refuge from conflicts in South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Congo.

With more than 300,000 residents depending on aid, recent tensions over diminishing rations highlight the need for change. The Kenyan government, in collaboration with humanitarian agencies, has charted a bold vision: transitioning Kakuma from a camp into a self-reliant city.

While the shift towards a municipality aims to enhance local integration, the challenges are vast. Limited access to credit and citizenship rights stifles entrepreneurial ambitions. Yet, stories of resilience emerge, such as entrepreneurs Adele Mubalama and Mesfin Getahun, who navigate these constraints with innovative business ventures, revealing the untapped potential within Kakuma's community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

