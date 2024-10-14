Polio Vaccination Campaign Resumes in Central Gaza
The World Health Organization has announced the start of the second phase of its polio vaccination campaign in central Gaza. The initiative follows last month's first round of vaccinations, prompted by a type 2 polio virus case that partially paralyzed a baby, marking the territory's first case in 25 years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:26 IST
- Switzerland
The World Health Organization announced on Monday via social media platform X that it has initiated the second phase of its polio vaccination campaign in central Gaza.
This effort follows a first round of vaccinations conducted last month in response to a concerning public health threat.
Last August, a baby in the region was partially paralyzed due to the type 2 polio virus, marking the first case of its kind in Gaza in 25 years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
