Left Front Urges Immediate Dialogue with Agitating Doctors
The Left Front has called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet with striking junior doctors. The doctors began a hunger strike on October 5, demanding justice for a deceased colleague and various reforms in the healthcare system. The protests arose after a reported incident at RG Kar Medical College.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the Left Front issued a strong call for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to engage with junior doctors on strike. The doctors have been protesting for ten days, demanding a resolution to their ten outlined concerns.
In an open letter, Left Front chairman Biman Bose stressed the need for urgent dialogue. The medics are on an indefinite hunger strike, seeking justice for a trainee's death and substantial healthcare reforms.
Bose emphasized the dire health of some doctors and urged the Chief Minister, also in charge of the health department, to address their grievances promptly. Demands include a centralized referral system and enhanced hospital facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
