BJP Leader Supports Hunger Strike Against Tainted Teacher Recruitment in West Bengal
Indranil Khan, BJP Yuva Morcha president, backs teachers' hunger strike outside West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office, protesting job loss after Supreme Court annulled 2016 recruitment as 'vitiated and tainted'. The teachers demand immediate publication of the OMR list for redressal.
BJP Yuva Morcha state president Indranil Khan extended support to teachers protesting outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) over job losses caused by the Supreme Court's annulment of their appointments. The High Court had deemed the 2016 recruitment process as vitiated.
Khan pledged not to remain silent until justice is served and warned of intensified street protests if the issue is unresolved. Teachers, among the 25,753 whose jobs were nullified, launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding redressal.
The protestors accused the government of blocking the OMR list's publication to protect those who allegedly rigged the recruitment. BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a former judge, backed the protests, having previously ordered a CBI probe into the irregularities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
