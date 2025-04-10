Left Menu

Teachers' Hunger Strike Against Job Losses Stirs Controversy in West Bengal

In West Bengal, teachers are on a relay hunger strike protesting job losses due to a Supreme Court judgment that annulled their appointments. The protest, supported by BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay, also condemns police actions against demonstrators. Allegations of recruitment irregularities in 2016 led to investigations by the CBI and ED.

Updated: 10-04-2025 13:51 IST
A group of teachers in West Bengal have initiated a relay hunger strike following a Supreme Court ruling that annulled their job appointments, citing a flawed recruitment process. Their protest is drawing attention outside the West Bengal School Service Commission office.

Prominent BJP figures, including MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, have joined the protestors, criticizing the state administration for its handling of the situation. The protest also highlights recent police actions against teachers, sparking further outrage.

The 2016 recruitment irregularities, now under investigation by the CBI and ED, had previously resulted in the termination of over 25,000 school staff. The case underscored serious allegations of fraud within the state's educational recruitment practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

