Chhagan Bhujbal Threatens Hunger Strike Over Delayed Phule Wada Memorial

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has expressed frustration over delays in transforming Phule Wada in Pune into a memorial for Mahatma Phule, threatening to undertake a hunger strike if progress remains stalled. Bhujbal was in Pune to oversee events commemorating Phule's birth anniversary.

Bhujbal criticized the slow pace of work and the challenges related to land acquisition for the Phule Wada project. "The government needs to address why protests are needed for such essential projects," he said, adding that despite being part of the ruling party, his role as an MLA gives him the freedom to protest.

He dismissed potential controversy surrounding the upcoming film "Phule" and reassured that historical facts are being presented accurately. The film's release, directed by Ananth Mahadevan and originally planned for April 11, has been postponed by two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)