Jobless Teachers Launch Hunger Strike After Court Verdict

A group of teachers dismissed following a Supreme Court ruling on Thursday initiated a relay hunger strike, challenging their job terminations. The judgment had voided a flawed appointment process, leaving many jobless and voicing their grievances.

Displaced educators and staff claim they are also opposing recent aggressive police actions against them at the district inspector of schools' office in Kasba, Kolkata. The incidents from Wednesday have fueled their ongoing protests.

The protesters, who have vowed to continue their strike, have been assembled outside the West Bengal School Service Commission office at Salt Lake. They allege police mistreatment, including baton-charge incidents during their demonstration. This situation arose after the Supreme Court supported a 2024 Calcutta High Court decision invalidating thousands of appointments made by the commission in 2016, describing the recruitment process as flawed.

