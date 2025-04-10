Left Menu

Jobless Teachers Launch Hunger Strike After Court Verdict

After a Supreme Court ruling annulled the employment of several thousand teachers due to a flawed selection process, affected individuals have begun a relay hunger strike. They demand justice after losing their jobs and allege mistreatment by law enforcement during protests at the district inspector's office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:36 IST
Jobless Teachers Launch Hunger Strike After Court Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of teachers dismissed following a Supreme Court ruling on Thursday initiated a relay hunger strike, challenging their job terminations. The judgment had voided a flawed appointment process, leaving many jobless and voicing their grievances.

Displaced educators and staff claim they are also opposing recent aggressive police actions against them at the district inspector of schools' office in Kasba, Kolkata. The incidents from Wednesday have fueled their ongoing protests.

The protesters, who have vowed to continue their strike, have been assembled outside the West Bengal School Service Commission office at Salt Lake. They allege police mistreatment, including baton-charge incidents during their demonstration. This situation arose after the Supreme Court supported a 2024 Calcutta High Court decision invalidating thousands of appointments made by the commission in 2016, describing the recruitment process as flawed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025