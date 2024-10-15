Arunachal Pradesh Nears Malaria-Free Status: A Major Health Milestone

Arunachal Pradesh's battle against malaria is gaining momentum, with 14 out of 25 districts poised for malaria-free certification, according to state program officer Dr. KT Mulung of the National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC).

Speaking at the three-day state review meeting on vector-borne diseases in Naharlagun, Dr. Mulung emphasized the state's milestones. Meanwhile, Additional Senior Regional Director Dr. Juliana Lyngwa lauded the significant decrease in malaria cases, crediting health officials and field staff for their exemplary efforts.

State Family Welfare Director Dr. Amping Perme reiterated the department's dedication to a malaria-free future, while NHM Mission Director Marge Sora guaranteed sufficient funding. The meeting, ending October 17, seeks to refine strategies toward Arunachal Pradesh’s malaria eradication goal.

