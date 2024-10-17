Tragic Loss: Liam Payne's Sudden Demise in Buenos Aires
Liam Payne, former singer of One Direction, tragically passed away at age 31 in Buenos Aires, as reported by La Nacion. The musician was found dead after falling from the third floor of a hotel, according to local emergency services.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 03:07 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 03:07 IST
Liam Payne, a former member of the world-famous band One Direction, has tragically died, according to local reports in Argentina.
The 31-year-old British musician was discovered deceased outside a hotel in Buenos Aires following a fall from the third floor, newspaper La Nacion has stated.
Details on the circumstances leading to his fall remain scarce, but emergency services have confirmed the incident, marking a profound loss for fans and the music industry worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
