Negligence Case Against IIT Delhi Professor after Student's Tragic Death in Excavation Mishap
A case has been registered against IIT Delhi professor Yama Dixit for alleged negligence after the death of a PhD student, Surabhi Verma, during excavation work near Gujarat's Lothal site. The incident, which occurred on November 27 last year, resulted in Verma's death due to a pit collapse.
A professor from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi faces legal scrutiny following the tragic death of PhD student Surabhi Verma during an excavation at Lothal, Gujarat. The mishap occurred when a trench collapsed, trapping Verma while she collected soil samples for a paleoclimate study.
The accident, which initially occurred on November 27, led to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) on March 23. Accusations of negligence have been leveled against the professor, Yama Dixit, who was present with the student at the site near the historic Harappan-era archaeological region.
This unfortunate incident has brought attention to the lack of safety measures during such academic research endeavors. As the investigation continues, authorities emphasize the need for researchers to collaborate closely with local officials to ensure safety standards are strictly adhered to.
