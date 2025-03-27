Left Menu

Negligence Case Against IIT Delhi Professor after Student's Tragic Death in Excavation Mishap

A case has been registered against IIT Delhi professor Yama Dixit for alleged negligence after the death of a PhD student, Surabhi Verma, during excavation work near Gujarat's Lothal site. The incident, which occurred on November 27 last year, resulted in Verma's death due to a pit collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:21 IST
Negligence Case Against IIT Delhi Professor after Student's Tragic Death in Excavation Mishap
professor
  • Country:
  • India

A professor from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi faces legal scrutiny following the tragic death of PhD student Surabhi Verma during an excavation at Lothal, Gujarat. The mishap occurred when a trench collapsed, trapping Verma while she collected soil samples for a paleoclimate study.

The accident, which initially occurred on November 27, led to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) on March 23. Accusations of negligence have been leveled against the professor, Yama Dixit, who was present with the student at the site near the historic Harappan-era archaeological region.

This unfortunate incident has brought attention to the lack of safety measures during such academic research endeavors. As the investigation continues, authorities emphasize the need for researchers to collaborate closely with local officials to ensure safety standards are strictly adhered to.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025