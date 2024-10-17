Left Menu

Gaza's Grim Crisis: Looming Famine and Humanitarian Chaos

The Gaza Strip faces potential famine due to Israeli military operations, impacting 1.84 million people already in acute food insecurity. Humanitarian access issues persist, with 60,000 cases of child malnutrition expected. The United Nations highlights severe shortages in northern Gaza, urging urgent humanitarian intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:35 IST
The Gaza Strip is confronting the severe threat of famine as ongoing Israeli military operations exacerbate the dire humanitarian situation, according to a global food security monitor. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported that 1.84 million people face acute food insecurity across the region, with 133,000 experiencing catastrophic levels.

This crisis marks a decrease from June's figures of 343,000 but is anticipated to worsen in upcoming months, the IPC stated. Though food input increased since May, recent months have seen decreased humanitarian access, affecting how civilians obtain essential supplies.

Escalating hostilities and evacuation orders have hindered relief efforts, particularly in northern Gaza, where bakeries are on the brink of closing due to a lack of fuel. The U.N. human rights office calls for the opening of humanitarian corridors to aid beleaguered hospitals, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

