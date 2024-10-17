Left Menu

Global Health Developments: UN Goals, Vaccines, and Pharma Updates

A roundup of current health news highlights the Western Pacific's struggle to meet UN targets on lifestyle disease reduction, Britain's increased bird flu risk, and Elevance Health's profit cut. Key updates also include PAI Partners' bid for Opella, Madrid's sheep herding event cancellation, and new vaccine introductions in Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:31 IST
The World Health Organization has revealed that Western Pacific nations are unlikely to meet the UN's goal of reducing lifestyle-related premature deaths, due to persistent issues with alcohol and tobacco usage. Chronic diseases, such as heart attacks and cancer, account for over 80% of deaths in the region, affecting 1.9 billion individuals.

In the UK, the threat level of bird flu has been escalated to medium after cases were detected in various wild bird populations. Concerns are rising internationally as avian influenza begins to affect mammals, heightening the potential for human infection.

Elevance Health has revised its full-year profit expectations downward, citing a rise in medical expenses tied to government-backed plans. This follows broader trends affecting health insurers, with major competitors like Centene and CVS Health also experiencing stock declines.

