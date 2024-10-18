Tragic Start to Torremolinos Triathlon Championships
Two athletes, one from Britain and one from Mexico, died on the first day of the Torremolinos-Andalucia Triathlon Championship Finals. The British competitor suffered a cardiac arrest. The tragic event has brought the international triathlon community together in mourning.
Oct 17 - In a tragic start to the Torremolinos-Andalucia Triathlon Championship finals, two participants lost their lives on the first day. The athletes, hailing from Britain and Mexico, were competing in the age-group sprint event when the incident occurred.
The British athlete, aged 57, suffered a cardiac arrest, according to local media. Details of his identity have not been released. Meanwhile, World Triathlon confirmed the sad news with a statement expressing deep sorrow for the loss.
The championship, which runs from Oct. 17-20, involves over 5,500 athletes from more than 80 countries. The tragedy has cast a somber mood over the event, uniting the global triathlon community in a moment of mourning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
