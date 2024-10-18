Global Health & Legal Challenges: A Current Overview

Rwanda's Marburg virus outbreak shows signs of decline following targeted vaccinations, but mpox is spreading across Africa, Rwanda's health minister revealed on Thursday. In contrast, a legal battle in Texas challenges healthcare for transgender minors, as the state sues a doctor over testosterone prescriptions.

Baxter aims to address a U.S. intravenous product shortage by importing 18,000 tons from cleared international plants by year-end, spurred by Hurricane Helene's disruptions. Meanwhile, California experiences a rise in bird flu-related cattle deaths, prompting concerns among veterinary experts over carcass processing and virus spread.

The U.S. FDA has broadened the approval of Avadel's sleep disorder medication for children aged 7 and up, intensifying competition in the sector. Amid global health initiatives, Nigeria rolls out Oxford's R21 malaria vaccine, and efforts intensify to eradicate polio despite extended deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)