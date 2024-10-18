Left Menu

Global Health & Legal Challenges: A Current Overview

Recent health developments include Rwanda's declining Marburg cases amidst rising mpox, legal actions in Texas against transgender care, and broader challenges from bird flu in California. Meanwhile, the US FDA expands a sleep disorder drug's use, and Nigeria launches Oxford's new malaria vaccine. Global efforts to eliminate polio demand more resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 02:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rwanda's Marburg virus outbreak shows signs of decline following targeted vaccinations, but mpox is spreading across Africa, Rwanda's health minister revealed on Thursday. In contrast, a legal battle in Texas challenges healthcare for transgender minors, as the state sues a doctor over testosterone prescriptions.

Baxter aims to address a U.S. intravenous product shortage by importing 18,000 tons from cleared international plants by year-end, spurred by Hurricane Helene's disruptions. Meanwhile, California experiences a rise in bird flu-related cattle deaths, prompting concerns among veterinary experts over carcass processing and virus spread.

The U.S. FDA has broadened the approval of Avadel's sleep disorder medication for children aged 7 and up, intensifying competition in the sector. Amid global health initiatives, Nigeria rolls out Oxford's R21 malaria vaccine, and efforts intensify to eradicate polio despite extended deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

