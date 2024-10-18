China's Birthrate Dilemma: Unveiling Attitudes Towards Parenthood

China's National Health Commission, in response to a declining birthrate, is conducting a comprehensive survey involving 30,000 participants to examine attitudes towards parenthood. This initiative seeks to uncover the underlying fears and reluctance associated with childbearing, according to the Global Times.

The survey encompasses a broad demographic, spanning 150 counties across 1,500 communities, aiming to provide actionable insights for fertility support and policy incentives. This comes as China's population decreases for the second consecutive year in 2023, prompting Beijing to encourage natality among young couples.

Historical data from a 2021 survey underscore the urgency of this initiative as the National Bureau of Statistics plans a nationwide survey to track population shifts. Chinese health officials emphasize the importance of marriage and childbearing at appropriate ages, advocating for shared parenteral responsibilities.

