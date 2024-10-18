Left Menu

China's Birthrate Dilemma: Unveiling Attitudes Towards Parenthood

China's National Health Commission is surveying 30,000 individuals to understand factors affecting attitudes towards parenthood amidst declining birthrate concerns. Aimed at addressing fears about childbearing, the survey will inform future fertility support and incentive policies, reflecting Beijing's efforts to rejuvenate population growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 07:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 07:19 IST
China's Birthrate Dilemma: Unveiling Attitudes Towards Parenthood

China's National Health Commission, in response to a declining birthrate, is conducting a comprehensive survey involving 30,000 participants to examine attitudes towards parenthood. This initiative seeks to uncover the underlying fears and reluctance associated with childbearing, according to the Global Times.

The survey encompasses a broad demographic, spanning 150 counties across 1,500 communities, aiming to provide actionable insights for fertility support and policy incentives. This comes as China's population decreases for the second consecutive year in 2023, prompting Beijing to encourage natality among young couples.

Historical data from a 2021 survey underscore the urgency of this initiative as the National Bureau of Statistics plans a nationwide survey to track population shifts. Chinese health officials emphasize the importance of marriage and childbearing at appropriate ages, advocating for shared parenteral responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024