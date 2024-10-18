Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Advance in Gaza’s Jabalia Camp

The Israeli military has intensified its operations in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp, amid reports of heavy air and ground strikes. Hospitals in the region face dire shortages, appealing for urgent supplies. The offensive follows Israel's targeting of Yahya Sinwar, a key Hamas leader responsible for recent attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:04 IST
The Israeli military has intensified its operations in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp, deploying additional forces to support its continued advance. Residents report that tanks have destroyed roads and homes as Israeli troops penetrate deeper into the camp.

Loud explosions and widespread destruction characterize the scene, with the Israeli forces targeting alleged militant positions. Amidst the violence, humanitarian needs are increasing, as medical facilities in northern Gaza plead for essential supplies.

The situation has arisen following Israel's declaration of eliminating Yahya Sinwar, accused of orchestrating recent deadly attacks. Despite Israel's claims of targeting militants, the conflict has resulted in significant civilian casualties and disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

